FSB detains Ukrainian citizen in Novorossiysk, allegedly preparing terrorist attack - Russian media. VIDEO
The Russian FSB detained a Ukrainian citizen in Novorossiysk. He was allegedly preparing a terrorist attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian propaganda media.
The man acted allegedly on the instructions of a "pro-Ukrainian terrorist organisation" and was preparing a terrorist attack using an improvised explosive device.
According to the Russian special services, a local resident, a citizen of Ukraine born in 1990, contacted the curators via Telegram and received a task to pick up a laying with an explosive substance.
Proceedings have been initiated under the article on "participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation".
