SSU neutralizes Russian agent who was reconnoitering Ukrainian Armed Forces’ arms supply routes. PHOTOS

SSU counterintelligence neutralised the FSB agent network that was reconnoitering the locations of the Defence Forces and strategically important facilities of Ukrzaliznytsia. They face from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment

In which areas did FSB agents operate?

As a result of a special operation in Donetsk and Odesa, three Russian agents were detained. They were a resident of Kramatorsk and two Odesa residents who supported racism.

What did the FSB agents do?

On the instructions of the FSB, they went around their towns and covertly recorded railway junctions involved in the transfer of heavy weapons and ammunition to the frontline.

An additional task for the agent from Donetsk region was to identify the positions of Ukrainian troops holding the line in the Kramatorsk direction.

To do this, the woman travelled to settlements near the frontline and solicited intelligence from local residents during everyday conversations.

The agents used a messenger to transmit the information to their Russian supervisor in the form of marks on Google maps with a detailed description.







What are the attackers suspected of?

The SSU officers documented the criminal activity of the offenders and detained them at their place of residence.

During the searches, the agents' mobile phones, which they used to communicate with their Russian supervisor, were seized.

The SSU investigators served the two defendants a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The criminal actions of another defendant are classified under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

All three are currently in custody. They face from 12 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.