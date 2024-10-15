Russia’s GRU informant, who adjusted shelling, was detained in Mykolaiv - SSU

A Russian GRU agent was detained in Mykolaiv, who adjusted the shelling of the city, praised dictator Putin and expected the occupation of the region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The detainee is a 43-year-old local resident. In May 2014, he left the military unit where he was serving without permission, but then the court sentenced him to a fine.

"After the outbreak of a full-scale war, the defendant became "active" in the chats of Russian Telegram channels, positioning himself as a supporter of ruscism and armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Thus, he came to the "attention" of the occupiers, who established communication with him through the popular messenger," the statement said.

Thus, the man went around the city and secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

He was later detained at his place of residence.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison.

