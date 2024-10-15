He directed Russian attacks on his own unit during battles for Chasiv Yar: SSU detained serviceman. PHOTOS

SSU military counter-intelligence detained another FSS agent in Donetsk region. He was a 22-year-old operator of unmanned aerial systems of one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is holding the line in the Kramatorsk sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, in 2023, the contractor was remotely recruited by an FSS officer, Dmitry Pavlovich Sorokoletov.

According to the case file, the traitor "leaked" the location of his UAV unit, which was engaged in adjusting fire on the ruscists who attacked Chasiv Yar, to to an enemy intelligence agent.

"The Russian invaders planned to use this information to strike at the positions of Ukrainian drones, which prevented the ruscists from breaking through to the city. The agent also tried to pass on to the FSS the coordinates of other Armed Forces units in the Chasiv Yar area," the statement said.

SSU military counterintelligence officers exposed the traitor in advance and thus prevented enemy attacks on the locations of Ukrainian troops.

After documenting the criminal actions, the Russian agent was detained.

According to the investigation, the defendant came to the attention of the occupiers because of his pro-Kremlin comments in Russian Telegram channels, where he supported Russia's war against Ukraine.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from the detainee.





Based on the collected materials, the SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

