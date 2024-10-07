They transferred coordinates for strikes on locations of AFU: Russian FSS agents were detained in Dnipropetrovsk region - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service detained two more members of the FSS agent network, which was exposed in August this year in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Then the SSU CI detained 6 members of the enemy cell, who were adjusting Russia's missile and drone attacks in the region. The main targets of the enemy were military and critical infrastructure facilities.

Tasks of detained agents

Two more agents of this group have been located and detained.

They were a 56-year-old head of security at a local enterprise and a 48-year-old unemployed woman living in the Dnipro suburbs.

The agents acted separately from each other, but were "locked in" to a common Russian supervisor who coordinated the subversive activities of the entire network.

On his instructions, the defendants prepared coordinates for air strikes on the locations of the Defence Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities involved in the transfer of military equipment and ammunition to the frontline.

The perpetrators also tracked the routes of Ukrainian military convoys moving towards the frontline.

To obtain intelligence, the enemy's accomplices drove around the streets of the regional centre and surrounding areas, where they recorded "necessary" objects.

Later, the agents prepared "reports" that were sent to the FSS in the form of geolocations of potential targets with their detailed descriptions.

What are the threats to traitors?

SSU CI officers detained both offenders at their places of residence. During the search, SSU officers seized mobile phones with evidence of criminal activity.

SSU investigators served the agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

