Four people who set fire to military vehicles were detained in Kyiv - SSU. PHOTOS

Four residents of Kyiv who set fire to military vehicles at the request of the Russian Federation were detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, three local men and one drug addict aged 21 to 34 were separately looking for quick money on Telegram channels. Two of the defendants had already been prosecuted for theft and drug trafficking.





They were spotted by the Russian special services, who offered them money in exchange for their cooperation.

"On the instructions of the occupiers, their accomplices searched for places to park military vehicles and then set them on fire using flammable mixtures. During the day, the perpetrators burned two official SUVs and a multivan of Ukrainian defenders who were in the capital after performing combat missions at the front," the statement said.

They recorded all of this on video for a "report" to their Russian supervisors.

The perpetrators were subsequently detained within hours of the arson attacks.

They have been served a notice of suspicion under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons). Their actions are additionally qualified as committed by a group of persons.

They face up to 8 years in prison.

