They spied for air defense and set fire to facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia": Spouses of FSB agents were detained in Dnipro - SSU. PHOTO

SSU detained two Russian FSB agents in Dnipro. They were a 40-year-old local resident and his wife, who passed Ukrainian air defense locations to the enemy and committed arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the spouses acted in tandem with a clear division of responsibilities during hostile missions.

Tasks of Russian agents in Dnipro

For example, the woman was scouting the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's air defense units, which protect the city from racist missile and drone attacks.

First of all, it tried to identify the combat positions of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of Ukrainian troops.

During the reconnaissance raids, the defendant took photos and videos of military facilities and marked their coordinates on electronic maps.

She passed the information to her husband, who then sent it to the FSB via messenger.

A man set fire to relay cabinets

In addition, the Dnipro resident was involved in arson attacks. It is documented that he burned down a relay cabinet on one of the main railway lines in the region. The agent filmed the fire on his phone camera to "report" to his Russian supervisor.

The defendant was to continue a series of arson attacks on strategically important Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. In this way, the occupiers hoped to disrupt the transport logistics of the Defence Forces on the eastern and southern frontlines.

SSU officers documented the criminal actions of the couple and detained the offenders. The SBU also took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Recruitment and detention of FSB agents

According to the investigation, the defendants began to cooperate with the Russian special service in June this year. Initially, the FSB remotely recruited a man who fell for its "hook" when he was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

The traitor then involved his 36-year-old wife in criminal activity.

In order to fulfill the occupiers' verification task, the agents posted provocative leaflets around the city offering "easy" money from the Nazis.

During the search, the detainees' possession was seized of arson equipment, hate speech, and mobile phones with evidence of communication with the FSB.

SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), and his wife's actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offenders are in custody. The traitor faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property, and his accomplice - 8 years in prison.

