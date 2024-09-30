In Cherkasy Russian agent, who spied on air defense locations, was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained another FSS agent in Cherkasy. He was reconnoitering the permanent deployment points and combat positions of the Ukrainian Air Defence units covering the region's airspace.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

The task of a Russian spy

According to SSU counter-intelligence, the enemy's potential targets were anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations and mobile fire groups of Ukrainian troops.

The occupiers were also interested in the locations and security system of the National Guard units.

To obtain the intelligence, the FSS remotely recruited a 45-year-old unemployed resident of Cherkasy who was looking for "quick money" on Telegram channels.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the defendant travelled around the region, covertly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders, and secretly requested the necessary information under the guise of everyday conversations with his acquaintances.

He transferred the information he received to Google maps to send it to the Russian curator along with the relevant photos.

The ruscists planned to use the intelligence "report" to prepare a new series of missile and drone strikes on the region "bypassing air defences".

SSU counterintelligence officers exposed the agent in advance and detained him "red-handed" while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility. In addition, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Suspicion of a Russian agent

A mobile phone with evidence of communication with the Russian secret service was found at the place of detention.

The SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

