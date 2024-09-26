He set fire to vehicles of Armed Forces of Ukraine and Red Cross: Man was detained in Zakarpattia region who acted on order of Russian special services. PHOTOS
The SSU and the National Police detained an arsonist who was carrying out an order from Russian special services in Uzhhorod. According to the enemy's plan, the series of arsons was intended to undermine the socio-political situation in the region.
This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, Censor.NET informs.
According to the case file, the defendant was a 21-year-old IDP from Vinnytsia region who was looking for quick money.
Fulfilment of orders from the Russian Federation
A representative of the Russian special services contacted him on Telegram and offered him money in exchange for his cooperation. He was offered $1,000 to $1,600 for setting fire to military vehicles.
On the instructions of the ruscists, the young man set fire to an Armed Forces off-road vehicle and a car of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society within one day.
Expecting to receive a monetary "reward", the defendant recorded the fire on his phone camera and sent a video report to his Russian handler.
As noted, the offender fulfilled all the conditions twice, but never received payment.
Details of the arrest of the arsonist
Law enforcement officers detained the offender red-handed as soon as he set fire to the third car. At the scene of the incident, they seized the arson tools and a mobile phone with evidence of correspondence with ruscists.
"The offender was exposed on 24 September at night when he was carrying out another order from the Russian special services - he set fire to a 'UAZ' car used by a military man. The guy had been carefully preparing for this crime: surveillance cameras recorded him arriving at a petrol station, buying a bottle of water and filling it with fuel. Later, during searches, investigators seized this bottle with the remains of a flammable substance," the National Police said.
Russian accomplice is served a notice of suspicion
The detainee was served a notice of suspicion by the SSU investigators under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- P. 2 Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property);
- P. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period).
The suspect was placed in a temporary detention centre. He faces up to 10 years behind bars.
Earlier it was reported that on the morning of Monday, 16 September, in Uzhhorod, unknown persons burned a car of the Transcarpathian Red Cross Society.
