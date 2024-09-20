More than 260 cases of arson attacks on vehicles of servicemen and volunteers have been recorded since beginning of year - Prosecutor General’s Office

Since the beginning of 2024, 266 cases of arson attacks on military and volunteer vehicles have been recorded. In total, about 300 cars were damaged in different regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office, Nadiia Maksymets.

"There is every reason to believe that hostile special services are behind the order of arson attacks on the cars of military personnel and volunteers in order to undermine the internal situation in the country, especially in the frontline regions," the statement said.

The spokeswoman noted that the curators are looking for performers through telegram channels. At first, customers give an easy task, such as posting leaflets, and then move on to ordering arson.

"The vast majority of perpetrators, about 90%, have a lucrative impulse - a desire for easy money. For such crimes, they offer from 700 to 3 thousand dollars. But I don't remember a case where the perpetrator received the offered amount," added Maksymets.

She said that law enforcement agencies respond promptly to such cases. So far, 196 criminal proceedings have been initiated and 169 arsonists have been notified of suspicion.

Maksymets emphasized that prosecutors adhere to a principled position when choosing a preventive measure and during the hearing in court, demanding the most severe punishment for such crimes.

Earlier, the National Police reported that enemy special services offered Ukrainians from $600 to several thousand dollars for setting fire to military vehicles, but none of the arsonists received the promised money. It was also reported that out of more than 200 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles, a quarter were committed by minors.