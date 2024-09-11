Over 200 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles are recorded, quarter of them committed by minors - National Police
The National Police has already recorded more than 200 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles, about a quarter of which were committed by minors.
This was stated by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"The arson attacks on military vehicles are specifically an action of the Russian Federal Security Service. They recruit our youth and, unfortunately, we have more than 200 facts. And more than 50 of them were committed by children who did not understand the consequences and responsibility," said Vyhivskyi.
He noted that the police are working among children, explaining to them, in particular, the consequences of such actions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password