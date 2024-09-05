Three residents of Sloviansk were detained for setting fire to military vehicles - SBU. PHOTO

The Security Service and the National Police detained three more Russian accomplices who were setting fire to official vehicles of the Defence Forces in the frontline Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

"Three residents of Sloviansk were detained. Two of them, aged 17 and 18, acted as part of a group, and the third was a repeat offender who had previously served a sentence for theft and was engaged in arson separately. All of them were looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels, where they came to the attention of Russian special services," the statement said.

In exchange for the money, the defendants began to carry out Russian orders to set fire to military vehicles in a frontline town. The enemy targeted SUVs and minibusses of Ukrainian defenders involved in combat operations on the frontline.

In order to fulfil the occupiers' tasks, the offenders first tracked the locations of potential targets and then set them on fire using flammable mixtures. For "reporting" to the aggressor, the offenders recorded the fires on their own phones.

In this way, they set fire to two military vehicles and then prepared to destroy relay cabinets on local railway lines. In this way, the racists hoped to disrupt the logistics of the Defence Forces units on the eastern front.

The law enforcers prevented the implementation of the hostile plan and detained all three criminals.

During the searches of the detainees' homes, flammable mixtures and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favour of Russia were seized.

The SBU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under Article 28(2) and Article 114-1(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

