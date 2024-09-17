Portnov’s associate Pysarenko, former deputy head of National Police Tyshlek and others: Who and how abuses road privileges during the war - investigation. VIDEO

In the two and a half years since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the number of cars with special signals and operational license plates that are not in the National Police database has increased many times over. However, are all these people involved in special operations? Or do they just have the privilege of being better on the traffic roads than others or do they get such advantages "by acquaintance"?

This is stated in the investigation by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach "Not subject to verification. Who and how abuses privileges on the roads during the war", Censor.NET reports.

People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People party Kopytin

In particular, the article mentions an accident involving Ihor Kopytin, a member of the Servant of the People party, which occurred on the evening of Wednesday, 28 August, on the Kyiv-Odesa motorway in Bila Tserkva.

Mykhailo Tkach, an investigator for Ukrainska Pravda, notes that Kopytin's driver introduced himself as a police officer from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Tkach also noted that the social media accounts of People`s Deputy contain many photos with the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyryllo Budanov.

"At the time of the accident, the car worth more than one million hryvnias had license plates with Dnipro registration, while the law enforcement materials indicate the real license plate of the car with Kyiv registration," Tkach also noted.

According to the publication's sources in law enforcement, the car used by Kopytin has an operational ticket of the SK series No. 021401, issued immediately on the day of registration. This ticket prohibits stopping or inspecting the car.

The publication has a photo of Kopytin's driver's license, which confirms that he does indeed belong to the relevant military unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, but at the same time works as a driver for the People's Deputy.

Immediately after the accident, law enforcement officers also photographed Kopytin's documents, including his DIU ID, according to which the deputy has the rank of captain.

"UP" asked the DIU on what grounds the People's Deputy has a DIU certificate, an operational ticket and a military driver's license. At the time of publication of the investigation, the publication had not received a response.

Tkach noted that if the real cause of the accident was speeding, then the relevant radars on the highways, even if they record violations of the rules by such a car, will not be able to fine anyone, because no owner is registered under this operational number.

Former People`s Deputy and lawyer Valerii Pysarenko

The investigation also mentions former People`s Deputy and lawyer Valerii Pysarenko, a close associate of the former deputy head of the Yanukovych presidential administration, Andrii Portnov.

According to Tkach, Pysarenko was noticed in Kyiv several months ago. The article says that the former security of People`s Deputy can afford to take covert measures, namely the use of operational licence plates. Such licence plates were recorded on one of the cars used by Pysarenko.

On Facebook, Mykhailo Tkach wrote that, according to UP's sources in law enforcement, Pysarenko is currently in contact with President Zelenskyy's office. In response to journalists' questions, Pysarenko confirmed that he was in contact with Portnov, but denied any ties to the OP.

As for the operational licence plates on the cars, Pysarenko says that this is "related to certain personal security issues".

Former Deputy Head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek

The UP investigative team also noticed that a car with cover numbers that were not in the National Police database was used by the former Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Dmytro Tyshlek.

"UP asked Tyshlek for a comment on the grounds on which he uses cover numbers. However, at the time of publication of the investigation, he had not responded.

Earlier, Bihus.Info published an investigation into the then deputy head of the National Police, Dmytro Tyshlek, which stated that the law enforcement officer was using the real estate and cars of the family of the partner of the leader of the Rostov criminal group. In addition, it was noted that Tyszlek's wife did not cancel her Russian passport even after the start of the full-scale invasion.

Subsequently, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko removed Tyshlek from his post as deputy head of the National Police.

Denys Shumakov, son of businessman Yurii Shumakov

A few months ago, journalists noticed a motorcade of late-model cars driving around Kyiv. All the cars were equipped with cover license plates, and the escort cars had special signals and strobe lights. In addition, the person traveling in the motorcade had numerous guards.

"Since the license plates are operational, it is impossible to find out who the owner is. So we tried several times to find out who was using the cars. Finally, we identified the owner. This young man looks like Shumakov Denys Yuriiovych," the story says.

Denys Shumakov is the son of a well-known Donetsk businessman Yurii Shumakov, who owned coal and energy companies in Donbas during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych.

Mykhailo Tkach contacted Shumakov Jr. to find out what he is doing now and how he got the privileges of operational numbers and special signals.

Speaking to a journalist, Denis Shumakov refused to explain where he got the cover number plates.

For more information about who is currently driving on Ukrainian roads under the "cover number plates" received from law enforcement agencies, see the investigation.

