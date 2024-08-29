"Servant of People" Kopytin got into accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: he was hospitalized
On the Kyiv-Odesa highway in Bila Tserkva, on the evening of Wednesday, August 28, an accident involving one of the current deputies occurred. He was a passenger in a car that drove into a concrete barrier.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the main department of the National Police in Kyiv region.
"On August 28, at about 24 hours, the police received a report that in the city of Bila Tserkva, on the 78th kilometer of the Kyiv-Odesa highway, in the direction of the capital, a car had driven into concrete blocks," the statement said.
It has been preliminarily established that a 33-year-old Toyota driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier.
The driver and his passenger, who turned out to be a current MP of Ukraine, were hospitalized. The driver was preliminarily diagnosed with spinal fractures, a broken arm and a head injury. The passenger of the SUV was also hospitalized with a suspected spinal fracture and head injury.
Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation into the accident (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to media sources, the victim was the current MP of Ukraine, Ihor Kopytin.
