SSU detains two 16-year-olds who were preparing arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv and Kramatorsk on Russia’s order. PHOTO
The Security Service and the National Police detained two more Russian accomplices in Kyiv and Donetsk region who were setting fire to military vehicles of the Defence Forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.
Ukrainian Armed Forces off-road vehicles were "hunted"
As noted, the criminals were "hunting" for off-road vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine equipped to perform combat missions on the front line.
The defendants first identified potential targets and agreed them with their Russian handlers.
They would then arrive at the military vehicle parking areas and set them on fire using petrol and flammable mixtures.
To "report" to the occupiers, the perpetrators filmed the fire on their phones, hoping for "easy money".
However, none of the arsonists received the promised money from the ruscists.
Arsonist in Kyiv
Thus, a 16-year-old suspect was detained in Kyiv, who came from Cherkasy region to commit a series of arsons of military vehicles in the capital.
For the "test" task, the young man had to burn an off-road vehicle that the volunteers had purchased for one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat brigades fighting on the eastern front.
SSU officers detained the offender shortly after.
Arsonist in Donetsk region
A resident of Kramatorsk, who also wanted to make money by setting fire to Defence Forces vehicles, was detained in Donetsk region.
Immediately after the first attempt to destroy the off-road vehicle of a Ukrainian soldier, the SSU detained the young man and seized arson tools from him.
Suspicion of arsonists
Both defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period).
Despite their young age, the detainees face up to 8 years in prison.
Earlier, the National Police noted that Russian special services offer thousands of dollars for setting fire to Ukrainian vehicles, but no one receives them.
According to the National Police, more than 200 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles have been recorded, a quarter of which were committed by minors. It was also reported that a 20-year-old man who set fire to police cars was detained in Kyiv. He was expecting $6,000, but did not receive a penny.
