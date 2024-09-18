Underage girls from Poltava region who set fire to military vehicle purchased by volunteers are detained - National Police. PHOTO

Police in Poltava region have identified two girls aged 15 and 16 who were involved in the arson attack on a car purchased by volunteers for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

According to the head of the Poltava regional police, Yevhen Rohachov, the minors acted on the instructions of a so-called 'curator' who promised them a reward.

They wanted to make "easy" money

"Police operatives found out that one of the girls had received an offer to earn easy money by setting fire to military or ambulance vehicles or police from a guy she met through a messenger," said the regional police chief.

As noted, a team of operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Criminal Analysis Department of the Main Police Department of Poltava Region in cooperation with colleagues from Kremenchuk was involved in solving this crime. Law enforcement officers quickly processed a large amount of information and identified the arsonists.

What does the arsonist face?

Investigators are investigating a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to eight years.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two young men were detained in Odesa region for setting fire to a police car on request. Also, two 16-year-old teenagers were detained who were preparing arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv and Kramatorsk on the orders of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the National Police noted that Russian special services offer thousands of dollars for setting fire to Ukrainian vehicles, but no one receives them.

According to the National Police, more than 200 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles have been recorded, a quarter of which were committed by minors. It was also reported that a 20-year-old man who set fire to police cars was detained in Kyiv. He was expecting $6,000, but did not receive a penny.