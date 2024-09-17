Two young men were detained in Odesa region who set fire to police car to order. PHOTOS

In the town of Rozdilna, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old resident of Odesa region poured flammable liquid on a police car parked in the car park near the administrative building and set it on fire. The fire was immediately discovered and extinguished by police officers. The men face up to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Details of the arson attack

The incident took place last night in the town of Rozdilna. The attackers poured flammable liquid on the police car parked in the car park near the administrative building and set it on fire. The fire was immediately detected and extinguished by police officers. No one was injured.

How car arsonists were recruited

In the course of operational and investigative measures, within an hour, the police identified the arsonists, who turned out to be two fellow villagers from the Rozdilna community. It was found that the 19-year-old had been contacted by an unknown "curator" via one of the messengers and offered to burn the police special vehicles for a reward. Such videos are then presented in the Russian media as the actions of the alleged underground, and are intended to discredit the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, which include the National Police. The young man is neither studying nor working, so he immediately agreed to the offer and found a 17-year-old accomplice among his friends.

They bought fuel and lubricants, reconnoitered the area around the car park and the car, and at night set fire to it, which they filmed as proof of the work they had done for the client. The criminals sent the "video report" to the so-called curator, from whom they expected money. However, they did not receive the reward. Instead, they were detained by the police.

Police seized bottles of flammable liquid, phones and other items of evidentiary value from the scene and the young men.

The offenders were detained in accordance with the law. They were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.





It is noted that the men now face up to 10 years in prison for setting fire to the car, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of people. The investigation is ongoing.

"We urge young people to make weighed decisions. Remember that instead of the promised reward for a crime, you can end up in prison and ruin your life," the National Police appealed to the citizens of Ukraine.

