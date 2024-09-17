SSU detains three saboteurs who burned relay cabinets of "Ukrzaliznytsia" in Bukovyna on Russian order. PHOTO

The Security Service and the National Police detained three Russian accomplices in Chernivtsi who were preparing a series of arsons at "Ukrzaliznytsia" facilities ordered by Russian special services.

What is known about the saboteurs?

According to the case file, two of the detainees are brothers. The third is a mutual acquaintance.

"The criminals were recruited by the Russian special service through Telegram channels, where they were looking for 'easy money'," the SSU said.

As noted, at first, only the brothers were involved in subversive activities. In early September, they were contacted by a Russian curator and given a "test" task: to make seven provocative graffiti on different streets of Chernivtsi for a small reward.

Preparing to set fire to relay cabinets

According to the SSU, after that, a representative of the Russian special service offered a "more serious" job - to set fire to relay cabinets, which was supposed to disrupt railway traffic in the region.

The perpetrators committed the first arson, and for the second one, they engaged their friend, an unemployed Chernivtsi resident.

According to the proceedings, the three of them planned to commit all subsequent arsons.

Detention of saboteurs

However, the SSU and the National Police prevented further arson attacks and detained the perpetrators in hot pursuit.

It is also reported that during searches of their homes, mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favour of Russia were seized.

The SSU investigators served the defendants suspicion notices under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by a group of persons under martial law).

What are the threats to them?

The defendants are in custody and face life imprisonment.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that two 16-year-old teenagers who were preparing arson attacks on military vehicles in Kyiv and Kramatorsk on the orders of the Russian Federation were detained.

According to the National Police, Russian intelligence services offer thousands of dollars for setting fire to Ukrainian army vehicles, but no one actually receives them.

According to the National Police, more than 200 cases of arson attacks on military vehicles have been recorded, a quarter of which were committed by minors. It was also reported that a 20-year-old man who set fire to police cars was detained in Kyiv. He was expecting $6,000, but did not receive a penny.