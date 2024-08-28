Spying on Defense Forces near Pokrovsk: SSU detained employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia". PHOTO

The SSU detained a Russian FSB agent who was working near the frontline in the Donetsk region. He was an employee of the regional division of Ukrzaliznytsia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

Agent tasks

As noted, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, the defendant spied on the Defence Forces in the hottest area of the frontline - Pokrovske, where the largest number of hostilities was recorded.

First of all, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of the strongholds and firing positions of the Ukrainian troops defending the city. Also, through their agent, the occupiers hoped to learn about the geolocation of key bridges used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern front.

The aggressor planned to use the intelligence to prepare new combat operations aimed at breaking through to the district center.

To gather intelligence, the agent travelled around the area and tried to get the information he needed from his colleagues in the dark.

He then compiled an intelligence "report" in which he created a textual description and displayed potential targets on electronic maps.

The SSU documented the traitor's criminal actions and detained him. A mobile phone he used to communicate with the FSB was seized from the detainee.

What does a traitor face?

The investigation established that in the spring of this year, a resident of Pokrovsk district was remotely recruited by the Russian special service.

The man came to the "attention" of the occupiers as a supporter of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he posted anti-Ukrainian comments.

The SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

