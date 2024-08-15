Spying on anti-aircraft artillery of AFU near Pokrovsk: Russian informant detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU CI detained an enemy informant who was passing the locations of the Defence Forces in Donetsk region to the occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

The enemy's special attention was focused on the HIMARS missile systems in the Pokrovske direction.

The defendant also tried to determine the coordinates of the headquarters, strongholds and routes of movement of heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor needed the intelligence to prepare new offensive operations and missile strikes in this area of the frontline.

To collect intelligence, the offender travelled around the area under the guise of a taxi driver. The man also secretly asked his passengers for information during their journeys.

The SSU documented the criminal actions of the offender and detained him.

The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a resident of Myrnohrad who was an active user of a Russian Telegram bot that collects information about the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the eastern front.





It was to this Internet resource that the man sent intelligence in the form of coordinates of the Defence Forces facilities with a detailed description.

During the searches, the SSU seized a mobile phone and SIM cards with evidence of the transfer of classified information to the aggressor.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

