Court confirms life imprisonment for former head of Mykolaiv District Prosecutor’s Office Herman, who collected intelligence information for occupiers - SSU

The Court of Appeal has upheld a life sentence for the former head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office who worked for Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

All his property will also be confiscated.

Based on the SSU materials, he was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The court verdict has now entered into force.

"After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the man decided to cooperate with the enemy on his own initiative. Being then the head of the Mykolaiv District Prosecutor's Office, he collected intelligence information on the operational situation in the region for the occupiers.

First of all, it was about the consequences of Russian missile and drone strikes on the regional center. The ruscists used the information to prepare new and repeated air attacks on the port city.

The official also "leaked" to the aggressor passwords at checkpoints and information about prisoners of war of the Russian armed forces. To conceal the criminal activity, he acted through an "intermediary," the statement said.

The SSU detained the offender during a special operation in the regional center in early April 2022.

A cell phone, computer equipment and flash drives with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country were seized from him.

This is Mykola Herman.

