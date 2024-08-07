SSU special forces shoot down Russian helicopter with FPV drone. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine has recorded another truly unique hit on an enemy target. Yesterday, soldiers of the SSU Special Operations Centre "A" shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone. According to our sources, the helicopter was shot down over the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the video clearly shows that the SSU drone hits the rear rotor of the enemy vehicle.

"The SSU has once again demonstrated a high level of professionalism, creativity and novelty of solutions used to destroy the enemy. We still have many unexpected surprises for the Russians," said an informed source in the SSU.

