Air Defense Forces destroy helicopter, missile and two UAVs over Sumy region - RMA
On August 6, air defense forces shot down a missile and a helicopter over the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Air Defense.
"Today, on August 6, in the sky over Sumy region, units of the defense and security forces destroyed an enemy ballistic missile, 2 UAVs and one helicopter," reads the message of the RMA.
