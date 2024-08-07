FSB informant who pointed Russian "Lancets" at Mykolaiv was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU detained another FSB informant who was adjusting the aggressor country's air strikes in the Mykolaiv region.

What information did the traitor pass on to the enemy?

As noted, according to its coordinates, the occupiers were preparing a new combined attack on the regional center using Lancet-type kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.

The main targets of the enemy were the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defence Forces.

The Russian secret service also planned to obtain from the defendant the locations of air defense systems, including mobile fire groups defending the port city.

The occupiers remotely engaged their local informant to carry out the enemy's task.

Who was the traitor?

According to the SSU, the informant was a 53-year-old construction worker who was in contact with blogger and FSB agent Sergei Lebedev (nicknamed 'Shaggy'), who is hiding in Donetsk.









It was through him that the corrector received instructions from the Russian special service to reconnoiter the locations of Ukrainian troops.

"For this purpose, Lokhmatyi's accomplice travelled around the territory of the regional center and the surrounding area, where he monitored the geolocation of the Defence Forces.

At the same time, he was trying to "secretly" solicit information about the Armed Forces from community members for whom he was carrying out repair work," the statement said.

The offender displayed the information on a Google map in the form of marks of Ukrainian objects to send a "report" to the FSB.

The SSU exposed the Russian informant in advance, documented his intelligence activities in stages, and detained him in his home.

In addition, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

What was found during the search?

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized from the detainee.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments, and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

What does the attacker face?

The offender is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.