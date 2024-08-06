FSS Agent detained for planning arson on TCR buildings and relay cabinets of "Ukrzaliznytsia" in Odesa, - SSU. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Region Prosecutor's Office, the citizen was served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What information did the traitor pass on to the enemy?

According to the investigation, a resident of Odesa region voluntarily agreed to cooperate with an FSB officer. On his instructions, the suspect collected information about the location of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, buildings of the TCR and SS, energy and port infrastructure facilities in the Izmail district.

"To collect the necessary information, the man walked around the area and secretly recorded objects, and then transmitted a 'report' to the FSB in the form of text messages, photographs, videos and marks on electronic maps," the statement said.

See on Censor.NET: Leader of gang that set fire to TCR cars ordered from Russia detained in Khmelnytskyi region - SBU. PHOTO.





He wanted to commit arson attacks

The suspect also discussed with his Russian handler the possibility of setting fire to military vehicles, railway relay cabinets, and buildings of the TCR and SS on his own initiative.

Law enforcement officers detained the man while he was performing another enemy mission. Mobile phones with evidence of his reconnaissance and subversive activities in favour of Russia were seized from him.

At the request of the prosecutor, the suspect was taken into custody without bail.

What does the SSU say?

According to the SSU press centre, the detainee was preparing arson attacks on the buildings of the shopping centre and relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia in Odesa region.

"First and foremost, the enemy targeted administrative buildings and official cars of local TCRs. To establish their locations and destroy them, the Russian special service remotely recruited a 26-year-old resident of Izmail district for money. The agent travelled around the district to locate military targets and recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

After identifying the potential target, he was to arrive at its address and burn it with a flammable substance," the statement said.

It is also noted that at the same time, the defendant was preparing arson attacks on relay cabinets near the main railway lines.

Read more: "Iskander" missile was shot down yesterday in Odesa region - Pletenchuk

How was the traitor detained?

The Security Service was proactive, exposing the FSS agent in time, documenting his criminal actions and detaining him when he was conducting further reconnaissance near the shopping centre.

The SSU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.









