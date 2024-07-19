ENG
"Iskander" missile was shot down yesterday in Odesa region - Pletenchuk

18 липня на Одещині збили російський Іскандер

On 18 July, the Defence Forces shot down a Russian "Iskander" missile in Odesa region.

This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET informs.

"The Iskander missile that attacked Odesa region yesterday was shot down. A significant event," he said in a statement.

According to Pletenchuk, several previous missiles hit port infrastructure.

