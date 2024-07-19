"Iskander" missile was shot down yesterday in Odesa region - Pletenchuk
On 18 July, the Defence Forces shot down a Russian "Iskander" missile in Odesa region.
This was reported by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET informs.
"The Iskander missile that attacked Odesa region yesterday was shot down. A significant event," he said in a statement.
According to Pletenchuk, several previous missiles hit port infrastructure.
