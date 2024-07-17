Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 28 Russian ships, including submarine - Navy
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have already destroyed 28 Russian ships, including the Rostov-on-Don submarine.
This was announced by Interior Ministry spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.
"The total number is 28, taking into account the destroyed submarine Rostov-on-Don, which was hit in a dry dock," he said.
But, according to the spokesman, it is not only the quantitative factor that is important, but also the qualitative one.
"Among the destroyed ships are three cruise missile carriers, a submarine and two new ships, the newest ones - Askold and Cyclone, and these are actually representatives of all classes, from the flagship, which was a missile cruiser, to missile boats that are designed to transfer a small number of troops and patrol, such as Raptor, Sulphur, Tuna: "Raptor, Serna, Tuna," Pletenchuk added.
