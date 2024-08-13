Traitor, who directed Russian GBUs on Pokrovsk defenders, sentenced to 15 years in prison - SSU. PHOTO

Evidence has been gathered against another FSB agent who was adjusting enemy fire on the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. The court sentenced the traitor to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attacker transmitted the occupiers the geolocations of the headquarters and strongholds of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk axis. The firing positions of rocket artillery and the basing points of armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also "in the crosshairs" of the ruscists. At these coordinates, Russia was preparing targeted strikes using guided bomb units.

The SSU detained a Russian agent in January this year. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

See more: SSU: Russia’s special services are preparing to staging war crimes against civilians in Kursk region to accuse Ukraine of it

The enemy accomplice turned out to be a resident of Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, whom the FSB recruited remotely via the Internet. In order to obtain intelligence, the agent would go around the frontline area, where he would track the positions of Ukrainian troops. He would then make appropriate marks on Google maps and send them to his FSB handler.

The court found the Russian agent guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine(high treason committed under martial law) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: Student who "leaked" AFU geolocation to Russian special services for money will be tried in Kharkiv

As a reminder, the SBI recently reported that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion,more than 900 indictments for crimes against national security have been sent to court. In some criminal proceedings, the courts have already imposed actual prison terms on the detained defectors.