Student who "leaked" AFU geolocation to Russian special services for money will be tried in Kharkiv
In Kharkiv, law enforcement officers exposed a guy who was "leaking" information about Ukrainian defenders to Russian special services for money.
This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
According to investigators, the first-year student of one of Kharkiv's universities deliberately and voluntarily cooperated with the enemy. Using the Telegram messenger, he established contact with a representative of the Russian Federal Security Service and agreed to cooperate.
Performing the task of the Russian supervisor, the accused collected information on the location of the personnel of the Defense Forces and military equipment in Kharkiv. The traitor sent the collected information to a Russian special service officer in the form of photos and videos, marking the necessary marks on Google maps.
The guy was detained during his regular "work shift" when he was trying to covertly film the location of Ukrainian defenders' vehicles.
The suspect is awaiting trial in custody. He faces life imprisonment on the fact of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code).
