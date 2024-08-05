Large-scale FSS agent network operating in 6 regions of Ukraine was neutralised: 9 people were detained, including 2 officials of city councils - SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The SSU CI neutralised a large-scale FSS agent network that was preparing missile, bomb and drone strikes against six regions of Ukraine. The detained traitors face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a multi-stage special operation was conducted, resulting in the simultaneous detention of 9 Russian agents in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy, as well as in Donetsk, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions.

For conspiracy purposes, the defendants acted separately, but were "locked in" to one FSS officer. The SSU has already identified him. On the instructions of the Russian supervisor, the agents collected coordinates for the fire attack on the Defence Forces and critical infrastructure facilities.

Composition of the agent network

The SSU reports that the hostile group included two officials. One of them is an official of the Dnipro City Council, the other is the head of a department in the Yuzhne City Council in Odesa region. They were establishing the locations of air defences and key power substations to adjust Russian shelling in both regions.

Two more agents reconnoitered the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' fortifications and heavy artillery positions near Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar.

Their accomplice was collecting information about the locations of personnel and military equipment of the Kurakhove defenders in Donetsk region.

The Russian agents also included two managers and a university student who recorded the movement of Ukrainian army echelons towards the eastern front.

Another traitor was an ex-officer of the disbanded police force who "reported" to the occupiers on the consequences of the Russian attack on one of Ukraine's hydroelectric power plants.

Recruitment of traitors

As it was established, the defendants came to the attention of the FSS as active "commentators" in the chats of pro-Kremlin telegram channels.

After remote recruitment, the traitors communicated with their Russian handler through anonymous chatbots in a popular messenger.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favour of Russia were seized from the detainees.

What threatens traitors

The detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

