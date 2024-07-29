Five traitors captured by Defense Forces at front line are served suspicion notices - SSU

Military counterintelligence and Security Service investigators have gathered evidence against five more traitors who fought against the Defense Forces in eastern Ukraine.

As noted, while being part of the Russian occupation groups, the attackers were captured by Ukrainian defenders during the battles in Donetsk region in early July this year.

What is known about the traitors?

One of the detainees is a rifleman from the 4th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation. His entire platoon was destroyed during the battle for Chasiv Yar.

After the battle, the traitor hid for two weeks in the surrounding forests, where he was later detained by Ukrainian defenders.

The perpetrator was a resident of the temporarily occupied village of Verkhnoharasymivka in Luhansk region, who voluntarily joined the occupiers on February 24, 2022.

Another traitor is a former resident of Odesa region. On the eve of the full-scale war, the man left for Russia, and after it began, he arrived at the military enlistment office in Moscow region and signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

After a short training at the training grounds, he was sent to storm the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Siversk direction. There he was captured near Verkhnekamianske.

Another defendant is a resident of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region. As part of the occupation unit Storm-Z, he participated in the "meat" assaults on Krasnohorivka.

Two more traitors are from Luhansk region. One of them went to Magadan at the beginning of the full-scale war, where he later "mobilized" to the 39th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. He was captured during the fighting near Vuhledar.

Suspicions to traitors

SSU investigators have served all the detainees suspicion notices under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Pp. 1, 2 Art. 111 (high treason);

p. 7 of Art. 111-1 (voluntary participation of a citizen of Ukraine in illegal armed or paramilitary groups created in the temporarily occupied territory and/or in the armed forces of the aggressor state).

The offenders face life imprisonment.