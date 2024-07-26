Russian saboteur who set fire to electric substations in Cherkasy region was detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained a saboteur who, on the instructions of Russian intelligence, committed a series of arson attacks on energy facilities in the Cherkasy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

It is noted that the attacker tried to destroy 8 power substations and one relay cabinet in different places in the Uman district.

In this way, the enemy planned to cut off power to most of the community and block railway traffic in the region.

The task of the saboteur

According to the case file, the enemy agent was a 20-year-old local resident who was looking for "easy money" on the Internet.

"To fulfill the enemy's task, the defendant first established the locations of the 'necessary' energy facilities and prepared the tools for committing the crime. Then he was documented hacking into transformer substations to pour petrol on technological equipment and set it on fire," the SSU said.

If the "targets" were destroyed, the Russian special service promised its accomplice money that was to be transferred to his bank card.

At the final stage of the special operation, SSU officers detained the saboteur red-handed as he tried to destroy the new power facility.

During the search, the detainee was found in possession of a petrol canister and a mobile phone with evidence of his correspondence with the aggressor.

Suspicion of an enemy accomplice

SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2 Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);

p. 2 of Art. 194-1 (intentional damage to electric power facilities).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

