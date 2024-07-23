SSU detains FSS agent who "hunted" for Ukrzaliznytsia relay cabinets and adjusted Russian strikes on Odesa. PHOTO
The SSU detained an FSS agent operating in Odesa region. The offender was carrying out Russian tasks in two areas of reconnaissance and subversive activities: fire adjustment and arson.
This was reported by the SSU press centre, Censor.NET reports.
Agent tasks
In particular, the defendant monitored the locations of the Defence Forces and directed Russian missile and drone attacks against them.
Among the enemy's priority targets were air defence positions protecting the city's airspace.
Another area of the defendant's criminal activity was the destruction of Ukrzaliznytsia's relay cabinets. First of all, it was the arson of semaphores on important railway sections.
After the first arson attack on one of these cabinets, the SSU detained the agent in hot pursuit.
According to the available data, the defendant was preparing to commit new sabotage attacks on transport infrastructure facilities.
Recruiting a traitor
The investigation revealed that the detainee was a 39-year-old local resident who was a member of the FSS's intelligence apparatus and had been living in Russia, where his father resides, for a long time.
The defendant came to the attention of the occupiers even before the start of the full-scale war, when he registered for military service in Krasnodar to obtain a Russian passport.
On the eve of the full-scale war, the man returned to Ukraine, where he was later remotely contacted by the FSS and involved in subversive activities.
During the searches in the detainee's apartment, two F-1 combat grenades and a mobile phone with evidence of criminal actions were found.
An FSS agent was served a notice of suspicion
Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- P. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
- P. 2 Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law);
- P. 1 Art. 263 (illegal acquisition and storage of ammunition).
The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment.
