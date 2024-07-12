Relay cabinets at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities were set on fire by order of the FSS: SSU detains three saboteurs. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine detained three FSS saboteurs as a result of special operations in Kharkiv and Rivne regions. The criminals set fire to relay cabinets on railway tracks in both regions.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in this way the enemy hoped to block the movement of echelons with heavy weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards the front.

The task of saboteurs

To commit the crimes, the defendants used flammable mixtures, which were prepared in advance according to the instructions of the Russian secret service.

For example, an enemy saboteur was detained red-handed in Kharkiv, trying to destroy a railway traffic light relay cabinet at one of the region's key railway lines.

According to SSU counter-intelligence, the offender was a repeat offender from Odesa who had previously served a sentence for robbery and attempted murder.

After being recruited remotely by the Russian special service, the suspect arrived in Kharkiv region to commit the sabotage.

Two other detainees were unemployed residents of Rivne, who were remotely involved in subversive activities by the FSS.

The attackers worked in tandem. One of them set fire to a relay cabinet that controlled the operation of semaphores on one of the main railway lines in the western region of Ukraine.

Another defendant filmed the sabotage with his own phone camera to send it to the FSS.

The investigation established that both offenders came to the attention of the Russian secret service as active users of Russian Telegram channels looking for quick money.

Further communication between the saboteurs and their FSB handlers took place via anonymous messenger chats.

In the event of enemy missions, the occupiers promised to transfer money to the bank cards of their accomplices.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of criminal activity were seized from the detainees.

The saboteurs were served a notice of suspicion

The SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment.