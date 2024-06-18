SBU detains 4 Dnipro residents who burnt Armed Forces vehicle and were preparing series of arsons. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, 4 residents of Dnipro were detained for setting fire to an Armed Forces vehicle and preparing a series of arson attacks on TCR vehicles on the orders of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

At the request of the Russian special services, they were preparing to set fire to the vehicles of the TCR servicemen. The attackers planned to use Molotov cocktails.

"In order to identify potential targets, the group members travelled around the city, where they tried to identify car parks where military personnel leave their vehicles. The perpetrators had to coordinate the received coordinates and targets for arson with their Russian supervisor," the statement said.

See more: She spied on Defence Forces units in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: SSU detains Russian informant. PHOTO

They managed to set one of the cars on fire. Further plans were thwarted by the SSU and the National Police.

"The perpetrators were four local residents, two of whom are 17 years old. They came to the attention of the aggressor in the early summer of this year because of their activity in one of the Telegram channels, where they were looking for easy money. For the destruction of one vehicle of the Ukrainian military, the ruscists promised the young men a cash "reward" of USD 3,000.

To disguise the transactions, the money was to be transferred to a bank card issued to a fictitious person. In addition, another hostile task was to spread inscriptions on city buildings discrediting the TCR employees," the SSU said.

Thus, the occupiers tried to create a "media picture" for the Russian media about the existence of an anti-Ukrainian underground in the Dnipro region.

See more: They collected intelligence on location of Armed Forces and praised Putin: SSU detained agent of GRU of Russian Federation and her daughter in Dnipro. PHOTOS

During the searches, mobile phones, components of a homemade incendiary mixture and a bank card with Russian money on it were seized from the detainees.

They have now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to property). They are in custody. The issue of additional qualification of their criminal actions is being decided.

Earlier it was reported that unknown persons set fire to an Armed Forces vehicle in Dnipro.

See more: He was preparing attacks on military educational institutions and hospitals in Zhytomyr and Odesa: SBU detains 19-year-old Russian agent. PHOTO







