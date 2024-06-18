She spied on Defence Forces units in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: SSU detains Russian informant. PHOTO

The SSU CI foiled another attempt by Russia to obtain current locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the frontline areas of southern Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of a special operation in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an informant of the Russian special service was detained, who was spying on two areas of defence of Ukrainian troops.

The first is the south of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where the defendant reconnoitered the locations of the Armed Forces units.

Another area of focus was Zaporizhzhia. There, the enemy was interested in the routes of movement and deployment points of Ukrainian defenders on the outskirts of the regional centre.

See more: He was preparing "offensive" bridgehead for ruscists in south of Dnipropetrovsk region: SSU detains traitor. PHOTOS

The occupiers reportedly planned to use the intelligence to break through the Ukrainian defences.

The Security Service was proactive, exposed the Russian informant in advance and detained her red-handed while she was taking pictures of the movement of Ukrainian armoured vehicles.

The SSU also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Armed Forces.

The investigation established that the suspect was a shop assistant in a village in the south of Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders on Zaporizhzhia district.

The informant tried to establish close contacts with the Ukrainian military in order to obtain the necessary information "in the dark".

See more: Collected intelligence on SSU and SOF for FSB: SSU detained official of Khmelnytskyi City Council. PHOTOS

She passed the intelligence to the occupiers through her friend who lives in the temporarily occupied Crimea and has a brother who is a commander of a ruscist unit.

SSU investigators have served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, location or position of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground).

The offender is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

See more: He scouted locations of Armed Forces of Ukraine: SSU detained agent of Russian GRU in Donetsk region. PHOTO