Collected intelligence on SSU and SOF for FSB: SSU detained official of Khmelnytskyi City Council. PHOTOS

The head of one of the departments of Khmelnytskyi City Council, who worked for the FSB and collected information on the deployment points and places of residence of Ukrainian servicemen in the region, was detained.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

For example, the Russians were interested in intelligence on the SSU and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The official also tried to find out the addresses of the production of Ukrainian drones sent to the frontline.

"The occupants planned to use this information to prepare missile strikes, as well as possible sabotage and terrorist attacks. The Security Service timely exposed the enemy's plans and detained the offender red-handed when he tried to pass the intelligence to the aggressor right from his office.

According to the investigation, the defendant came to the attention of the FSB during his studies in the 1990s at the Bauman Technical University in Moscow. After the start of the full-scale invasion, he was contacted by an FSB officer and engaged in reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine. They communicated through anonymous chats in messengers," the statement said.

The man was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

