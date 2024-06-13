He scouted locations of Armed Forces of Ukraine: SSU detained agent of Russian GRU in Donetsk region. PHOTO

The SSU detained another agent of the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU) in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

It is noted that the man helped the aggressor to break through the line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction, which remains the hottest zone of hostilities on the eastern front.

On the instructions of the Russian secret service, the informant reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian troops near the frontline.

His special focus was on the fortified areas and combat positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery, which keeps the occupiers' assault groups under fire control.

Read also on Censor.NET: He helped the Nazis to repair Smerchy: SBU detains traitor in Luhansk region

"To identify the "necessary" locations, the suspect walked around the area on foot, where he secretly recorded the location of Ukrainian defenders. The occupiers needed this information to prepare combat operations at the front, using air strikes, artillery shelling, and attacks by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups," the SSU said.

SSU cyber specialists exposed the aggressor's plans in advance and detained their agent. SSU officers also took measures to secure the locations of the Armed Forces.

The detainee's mobile phone and bank cards were seized on which he received a monetary "reward" from the Russian special service.

Read on Censor.NET: A missile strike on Motor Sich was being prepared: SSU detains FSB mole and his brother in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.