He was preparing "offensive" bridgehead for ruscists in south of Dnipropetrovsk region: SSU detains traitor. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSS agent who was preparing a new series of Russian strikes on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBU press centre.

Agent tasks

It is noted that among the main targets of the enemy were the firing positions of the Armed Forces artillery defending the coast and river waters of the frontline community.

The occupiers used their agent, a 57-year-old resident of a local village, to identify the combat locations of Ukrainian troops.

On the instructions of the Russian special service, the defendant walked the coastal territory of the community every day, where he tried to identify the locations of the Defence Forces.

If such geolocations were established, he would use the messenger to "report" to the FSS, observing secrecy measures and deleting all messages after each communication session.

The enemy planned to shell the area near the Kakhovka reservoir

According to available data, the occupiers planned to attack these locations with cannon and rocket artillery located in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

In this way, the ruscists tried to take fire control of the area near the Kakhovka reservoir in the Nikopol agglomeration.





The SSU CI exposed these plans in advance and detained their agent red-handed while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a potential target.

The Security Service also took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Armed Forces.

During the searches, the detainee's mobile phones, which he used to communicate with the FSB, were seized. Also, a bank card was found in the traitor's apartment, on which he received a monetary "reward" from the Russian special service.

Suspicion of a traitor

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

