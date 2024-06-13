She worked for Russian Federation during occupation of Kupiansk: SSU detained traitorous traitor in Kyiv. PHOTO

A teacher who worked for the Russian invaders during the occupation of Kupiansk was detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, she headed the Centre for Professional Development of Teachers of the Kupiansk City Council.

After the occupation of Kupiansk, she sided with the racists and continued to run the occupied institution from July 2022.

"While in her 'position', the collaborator was engaged in the development of Kremlin 'methodologies' for teachers of local schools. In the brochures, the defendant demanded that teachers fully adopt Russian 'standards' of education.

For example, she described in detail the hostile method of teaching students the falsified history of the formation of the Ukrainian state. Also, on the pages of the publication, the collaborator taught how to justify the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and "explain" the war crimes of the racists," the statement said.

The woman in the delegation met with the "first deputy minister of education of the LPR", as reported by pro-Kremlin media and social media.

After the liberation of Kupiansk, the traitor moved to Kyiv, obtained the status of an internally displaced person, and got a job as a computer teacher at a school in the Dnipro district of the capital.

She was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

Her possible involvement in the dissemination of hostile propaganda among schoolchildren of a Kyiv educational institution is being checked. The woman faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

