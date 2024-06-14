In Ukraine, network of "public organisations" Medvedchuk’s network preparing state coup in Kyiv in 2022 was eliminated - SSU

Based on SSU materials, the court upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to ban 8 pro-Russian organisations coordinated by former MP Viktor Medvedchuk. Representatives of these "public organisations" were planning a coup d'état in Ukraine, which they wanted to synchronise with the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

In this way, they hoped to help the aggressor capture Kyiv as soon as possible, and subsequently the entire territory of Ukraine. To do this, representatives of these organisations were to initiate the so-called "national assembly" in Kyiv.

It is noted that during the "congress" it was planned to announce an ultimatum to the top military and political leadership of Ukraine to "remove themselves from power". In case of refusal, the perpetrators intended to seize key government agencies in Kyiv and other regions of the country. For this purpose, they planned to form combat groups consisting of more than five hundred armed men.

See more: Collected intelligence on SSU and SOF for FSB: SSU detained official of Khmelnytskyi City Council. PHOTOS

As the SSU reminded, in 2022, the agency exposed enemy plans in advance and prevented their implementation. As a result of the special operation, SSU officers detained three organisers of the crime at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In August 2023, the perpetrators were sentenced to various prison terms. Also, a Russian citizen was convicted in absentia for coordinating the subversive activities of Medvedchuk's "NGOs" from Russia.

Which organisations have banned

Based on SSU materials, the court has now ruled to ban and forcibly dissolve such organisations:

International public organisation "We the People of Ukraine";

All-Ukrainian public organisation "Ivan Bohun All-Ukrainian Hetman's Cossacks";

"Cathedral Cossacks";

"Cathedral Cossacks" "Kharkiv District";

"Cathedral Cossacks" "Baryshivska Stanytsia";

"Cathedral Cossacks" "Kyiv District";

"Cathedral Cossacks" "Lviv District";

"Cathedral Cossacks" "Sumy District".

As noted, the complex measures were carried out by SSU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.