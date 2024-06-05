They collected intelligence on location of Armed Forces and praised Putin: SSU detained agent of GRU of Russian Federation and her daughter in Dnipro. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained in Dnipro an agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as the GRU) and her daughter, an ideological racist from Kyiv region. Both suspects praised Putin and glorified the occupation groups of the aggressor country fighting against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Tasks of the agent

As noted, the main task of the mother, a GRU agent, was to adjust the enemy fire on the locations of the Defence Forces in the Dnipro region.

First of all, its curators were interested in the places of the largest concentration of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In order to identify potential targets, the defendant travelled around the area, where she covertly recorded the temporary bases of Ukrainian troops.

Read also on Censor.NET: Preparing terrorist attacks against TCC employees in Zaporizhzhia: SBU detains FSB agent. Photo report

She planned to pass the information to her Russian military intelligence supervisor via messenger to prepare air strikes in the region.

The Security Service disrupted the transfer of intelligence to the aggressor and took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Armed Forces.

At the final stage of the special operation, SBU officers detained the Russian agent in her own home.







Read also: Traitor, who was preparing a missile attack on Mykolaiv CHP, sentenced to 15 years in prison - SBU. PHOTO.

According to the investigation, the detained resident of Dnipro was recruited in 2023 by a GRU officer. The SBU has already identified him.

At the same time, the detainee's daughter, who lives in the Kyiv region, regularly justified the aggressive war against Ukraine, in particular enemy missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of our country.

Suspicions of traitors

SSU investigators served both offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 1, 3 Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The criminal actions of the Russian GRU agent are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). A custody without the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint.

The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Also read: He spied on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units defending Kharkiv: SBU detains Russian informant. Photo report