He was preparing attacks on military educational institutions and hospitals in Zhytomyr and Odesa: SBU detains 19-year-old Russian agent. PHOTO

A 19-year-old Russian agent was detained in Zhytomyr, who was preparing attacks on military educational institutions and hospitals in Zhytomyr and Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

The occupiers were interested in information about higher military educational institutions in the Zhytomyr and Odesa regions. In particular, in what mode they operate, whether the personnel have been relocated, etc.

The ruscists also tried to reconnoiter the locations of hospitals and other medical facilities where members of the Defence Forces are treated.

For example, the Russian FSS recruited a 19-year-old resident of Odesa who was looking for quick money online.

"On the instructions of the occupiers, he visited several locations in the regional centre every day to find out whether there were Ukrainian servicemen there. Being near the "desired" object, the informant observed its perimeter and checkpoints, and took relevant photographs. The agent reported all the information he received via messenger to his Russian supervisor.

Subsequently, the FSB "sent" its agent to Zhytomyr region, where he continued to spy according to a well-established algorithm. In case of confirmation of the coordinates of potential targets, the occupiers planned to carry out missile and drone strikes against them," the statement said.

The young man was detained when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near the facility in Zhytomyr.

The offender was in remote communication with a staff member of the FSS's Moscow and Moscow Region Department. His identity has already been established by the Security Service. He promised his agent a monetary reward for each completed task. The money was to be transferred to the informant's bank card.

The SSU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He faces life imprisonment.

