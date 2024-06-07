Data on location of soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi were transferred to FSB: SSU detained deputy, her son and daughter. PHOTO

The SSU detained an FSB agent group operating in the Khmelnytskyi region. The enemy cell included a local council deputy and her two children: A 42-year-old son and a 37-year-old daughter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press center.

Tasks of agents

As noted, they were trying to identify the basing points and routes of mobile air defense fire groups defending the region.

The enemy was also interested in the places of the largest concentration of personnel, military equipment, and warehouses with weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To obtain intelligence, enemy agents traveled around the region in their own cars under the guise of family trips.

Read also on Censor.NET: SBU exposes rector of UOC-MP church in Khmelnytsky region who praised Putin in front of believers. PHOTO.

During such trips, the official covertly photographed the "necessary" objects, while her son made the appropriate marks on Google Maps.

The traitorous MP summarised the information she had obtained and then sent it to her FSB supervisor via messenger in the form of an agent's 'report'.

Traitors received "rewards" from FSB supervisors

For performing hostile tasks, the agent group received a monetary reward from the occupiers, which was transferred to the bank card of the official's daughter.

The SBU exposed the enemy's accomplices at the initial stage of their reconnaissance and documented their criminal actions step by step.

As a result, all three FSB agents were arrested red-handed while spying on air defense fire groups.

Read it on Censor.NET: He spied on positions of Ukrainian troops in Vovchansk: SSU detains informant of Russian special services. PHOTO.

According to the investigation, the MP came to the attention of the Russian secret service earlier this year because of her pro-Kremlin activity on Odnoklassniki.

After being recruited, the woman involved her son and daughter in criminal activity.

Suspicions of agents

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The criminals are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment.

Read it on Censor.NET: Gathering intelligence on location of Armed Forces and praising Putin: SSU detains Russian GRU agent and her daughter in Dnipro. Photo report