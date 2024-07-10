She set fire to car of National Guard special forces officer and was preparing sabotage against TCR: Russian accomplice was detained in Kirovohrad region. PHOTO

The SSU jointly with the National Police detained an arsonist operating in Kirovohrad region. The offender carried out orders from Russia to set fire to vehicles and buildings of the Defence Forces.

She set fire to the car of a National Guard officer

According to the SSU CI, the suspect deliberately set fire to the official pick-up truck of an instructor of the "Omega" Special Forces unit of the National Guard.

To commit the crime, the woman bought a flammable incendiary device and tracked down the parking place of the Ukrainian defender's car. After agreeing on a potential target with the occupiers, their accomplice snuck up on the National Guard vehicle during the curfew and set it on fire.

To "report" on the execution of the enemy's task, she recorded her actions during the preparation and commission of the crime on her own phone camera.

The aggressor planned to use the video footage to conduct special information operations to "dispel" the fake about the existence of an anti-Ukrainian underground in Kirovohrad region.

The SSU CI detained the suspect in "hot pursuit", within a day of her committing the crime.

The task of setting fire to the buildings of the shopping centre

The investigation established that her next task was to set fire to the building of a local shopping centre using a Molotov cocktail.

For this, she was promised a "monetary reward", the amount of which depended on the scale of the fire.

The detainee was a 28-year-old resident of Oleksandriia. She came to the aggressor's attention earlier this summer because of her activity on Telegram channels, where she was looking for easy money.

During the searches, a mobile phone with evidence of the crime, as well as components of a homemade incendiary mixture and clothes in which the suspect committed the arson were seized from her.

Suspicion of an enemy accomplice

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations).

The issue of additional qualification of her criminal actions under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) is being decided.

The offender is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

