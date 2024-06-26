Two Odesa residents who set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles on order of RF special services are served suspicion notices - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Region Prosecutor's Office, two Odesa residents were served a notice of suspicion of committing a terrorist act by a group of persons (Part 2 Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The suspects were performing tasks for the Russian special services

As noted, according to the investigation, the suspects, acting on the orders of the Russian special services, set fire to a car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one of the city's districts.

"The men were acting on the order of the enemy to disrupt public order, intimidate the population and create a false information pretext for Russian propaganda media resources about the activities of the anti-Ukrainian underground in Odesa," the statement said.

The arson was filmed on video

The suspects filmed the result of their "work" to provide proof of the task to their clients. The Russian handler promised them USD 2,000 for the destruction of one car.

The suspects have been chosen as a measure of restraint in the form of detention without the alternative of bail.

Read more: Court imposes round-the-clock house arrest with wearing electronic monitoring device on Tyshchenko







The issue of additional qualification of their criminal actions is being decided.