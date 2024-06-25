Court imposes round-the-clock house arrest with wearing electronic monitoring device on Tyshchenko

A measure of restraint was imposed on People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of unlawful deprivation of liberty, in the form of round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of electronic monitoring devices.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The relevant decision was made on Tuesday 25 June by the Pecherskyi District Court of the capital, fully satisfying the prosecutor's request," the statement said.

What preceded it?

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andriievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the People`s Deputy had been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing a measure of restraint for People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, who is suspected of unlawfully depriving a former serviceman of his liberty.

