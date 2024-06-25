"Give me back my money, I earned it with these hands" - Tyshchenko in court. VIDEO

People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko asked investigators to keep the money found during the search.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Leave me my money. I won't have anything to live on, and it's not funny, I've been earning it for 30 years with these hands. I have not taken anything from anyone. I am proud of this, and my father is proud, and my family is proud," Tyshchenko said.

As a reminder, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to a current People`s Deputy of Ukraine on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Allegedly, on 20 June 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, acting on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine and by prior conspiracy, unlawfully deprived a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of his liberty using physical force and special means.

In doing so, they inflicted bodily harm on the victim and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

The Prosecutor General's Office approved a motion to impose on the People`s Deputy a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

We would also like to add that the police have already identified the persons involved in the torture and illegal detention of ex-soldier Dmytro Pavlov in Dnipro.