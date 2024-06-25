Tyshchenko deliberately smashed his phone during proceedings. VIDEO

A video with a fragment of procedural actions during a search at the home of MP Mykola Tyshchenko has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the investigator accuses Tyshchenko of refusing to give his surname. The recording also shows him hitting the table where the MP is sitting. Tyshchenko is probably smashing his phone to avoid providing it as material evidence.

Read more: Police officer involved in incident with ex-serviceman and MP Tyshchenko’s bodyguards in Dnipro was dismissed from service - media

As a reminder, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to a current member of the Ukrainian parliament on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Allegedly, on 20 June 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, acting on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine and by prior conspiracy, unlawfully deprived a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of his liberty using physical force and special means.

In doing so, they inflicted bodily harm on the victim and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

The Prosecutor General's Office approved a motion to impose on the MP a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

Read more: Tyshchenko will have preventive measure imposed on him today or tomorrow. He will be asked for round-the-clock house arrest - SBI