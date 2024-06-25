Tyshchenko will have preventive measure imposed on him today or tomorrow. He will be asked for round-the-clock house arrest - SBI

The court will choose a preventive measure for MP Mykola Tyshchenko in the near future.

This was stated on the air of Kyiv24 by the SBI communications adviser Tetiana Sapian, Censor.NET reports.

"Most likely, in the coming days, I hope it will happen today or tomorrow, a preventive measure will be chosen for the MP. You know that the prosecution will ask for round-the-clock house arrest," she said.

As a reminder, on 20 June in Dnipro, a group of unidentified people attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the MP's assistant.

On 25 June, the MP was served a notice of suspicion.

